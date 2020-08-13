Excessive Heat Warning issued August 13 at 2:26PM PDT until August 16 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 100
degrees expected for elevations below 2500 feet. Temperatures in
the low to mid 90s will be common above 2500 feet.
* WHERE…Portions of Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon.
* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Warm overnight low temperatures will
provide little relief in structures without air conditioning.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
