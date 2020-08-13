Red Flag Warning issued August 13 at 2:26PM PDT until August 16 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

…WARM AND DRY FOR THE NEXT THREE DAYS…

* Affected Area…In Oregon…Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon

Cascade Foothills…Fire Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon

Cascade Foothills…Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National

Forest West of Cascade Crest and Fire Weather Zone 608

Willamette National Forest. In Washington…Fire Weather Zone

660 Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills…Fire

Weather Zone 663 Eastern Gifford Pinchot National Forest Mt

Adams Ranger District and Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County

Lowlands.

* Winds…On Saturday east to northeasterly winds 10 to 15 mph.

Light and variable winds on Sunday.

* Timing…Worst conditions in the afternoons and evenings.

* Relative Humidity…Minimum humidities between 15 and 25

percent. Poor to fair overnight recoveries are expected

Saturday night.

* Temperatures…Between 85 to 95, closer to 100 near the

Willamette Valley and Gorge.

* Haines Index…6.

* Impacts…Conditions may be favorable for rapid spread on any

new or existing fires. Extreme fire behavior is possible.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the

above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.