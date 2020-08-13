Red Flag Warning issued August 13 at 6:32PM PDT until August 16 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* Affected Area…In Oregon…Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon

Cascade Foothills…Fire Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon

Cascade Foothills…Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National

Forest West of Cascade Crest and Fire Weather Zone 608

Willamette National Forest. In Washington…Fire Weather Zone

660 Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills…Fire

Weather Zone 663 Eastern Gifford Pinchot National Forest Mt

Adams Ranger District and Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County

Lowlands.

* Winds…On Saturday east to northeasterly winds 10 to 15 mph

with localized gusts to 25 mph. Light and variable winds on

Sunday.

* Timing…Worst conditions in the afternoons and evenings.

* Relative Humidity…Minimum humidities between 15 and 25

percent.

* Temperatures…Between 85 to 95, closer to 100 near the Gorge

and the western lower Cascade slopes.

* Haines Index…High-level 5 with a mid-level index of 6.

* Impacts…Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire growth on

any new or existing fires. Extreme fire behavior is possible.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the

above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.