Red Flag Warning issued August 13 at 7:20PM PDT until August 16 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* Affected Area…In Oregon…Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon
Cascade Foothills…Fire Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon
Cascade Foothills…Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National
Forest West of Cascade Crest and Fire Weather Zone 608
Willamette National Forest. In Washington…Fire Weather Zone
660 Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills…Fire
Weather Zone 663 Eastern Gifford Pinchot National Forest Mt
Adams Ranger District and Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County
Lowlands.
* Winds…On Saturday east to northeasterly winds 10 to 15 mph
with localized gusts to 25 mph. Light and variable winds on
Sunday.
* Timing…Worst conditions in the afternoons and evenings.
* Relative Humidity…Minimum humidities between 15 and 25
percent.
* Temperatures…Between 85 to 95, closer to 100 near the Gorge
and the western lower Cascade slopes.
* Haines Index…High-level 5 with a mid-level index of 6.
* Impacts…Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire growth on
any new or existing fires. Extreme fire behavior is possible.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.