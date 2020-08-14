Excessive Heat Warning issued August 14 at 4:57AM PDT until August 16 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon high

temperatures will be near 100 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.

In between these days, Saturday night will remain very warm with

lows in the 60s and potentially near 70 degrees in urban

centers.

* WHERE…Greater Portland and Vancouver metro area, the

Willamette Valley, Western and Central Columbia River Gorge,

Hood River Valley, and elevations below 2500 feet in the Cascade

Foothills of Northwest Oregon and Lane County.

* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 9 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Warm overnight low temperatures will

provide little relief in structures without air conditioning.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.