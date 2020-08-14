Heat Advisory issued August 14 at 2:19PM PDT until August 18 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Temperatures 100 to 105 expected, hottest temperatures
Sunday with temperatures in the mid 90s to around 100 Monday and
Tuesday.
* WHERE…North Central Oregon and Central Oregon.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Sunday to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hottest at lower elevations. Overnight and
early morning temperatures will also be quite mild that will
make it difficult to find relief from the heat, even after
sunset.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
