Heat Advisory issued August 14 at 4:57AM PDT until August 16 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Hot conditions expected. Afternoon high temperatures in

the mid to upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday. In between these

days, Saturday night will remain warm, with lows near 60 degrees

in wind- sheltered valleys and closer to 70 degrees elsewhere.

* WHERE…The I-5 corridor in Cowlitz County, Lower Columbia,

Northern and Central Coast Range of Oregon, as well as

elevations below 2500 feet in the South Washington Cascades,

South Washington Cascade Foothills, Northern Oregon Cascades,

and Lane County Cascades.

* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 9 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.