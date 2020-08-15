Excessive Heat Warning issued August 15 at 1:39PM PDT until August 16 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures up to
around 100 degrees.
* WHERE…Willamette Valley and Clark county, valleys of the
Oregon Cascade Foothills, Columbia River Gorge, Hood River
Valley.
* WHEN…Through 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High temperatures may fall slightly on
Sunday for the central and southern Willamette Valley, but
expect conditions to still feel hot with highs in the lower to
middle 90s from Salem to Eugene area.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Comments