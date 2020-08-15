Excessive Heat Warning issued August 15 at 3:36AM PDT until August 18 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 99 to 106

Sunday through Tuesday.

* WHERE…Portions of central, south central and southeast

Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Sunday to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Overnight and early morning temperatures

will also be quite mild that will make it difficult to find

relief from the heat, even after sunset.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and

check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets

should never be left unattended in vehicles under any

circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.