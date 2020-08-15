Heat Advisory issued August 15 at 1:39PM PDT until August 16 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…High temperatures in the 90s.
* WHERE…In Washington, valleys of the Coast Range and Willapa
Hills, and the Cowlitz and lower Columbia River valleys. In
Oregon, valleys of Coast Range and Cascades.
* WHEN…Through 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High temperatures may fall slightly on
Sunday for the Coast Range, but expect conditions to still feel
hot with highs in the upper 80s to middle 90s. The warmest
temperatures will be closer to the Willamette Valley.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
