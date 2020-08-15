Heat Advisory issued August 15 at 9:14PM PDT until August 18 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Temperatures 90 to 105 expected, peaking on Sunday.

* WHERE…In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains and East

Slopes of the Washington Cascades. In Oregon, Grande Ronde

Valley, Wallowa County, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and

Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Sunday to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hottest at lower elevations. Overnight

and early morning temperatures will also be quite mild that

will make it difficult to find relief from the heat, even

after sunset.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.