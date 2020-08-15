Red Flag Warning issued August 15 at 1:51PM PDT until August 16 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* Affected Area…In Oregon…Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley…Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade
Foothills…Fire Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon Cascade
Foothills…Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest
West of Cascade Crest and Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette
National Forest. In Washington…Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme
South Washington Cascades and Foothills…Fire Weather Zone
663 Eastern Gifford Pinchot National Forest Mt Adams Ranger
District and Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.
* Timing…Worst conditions in the afternoon and evening.
* Relative Humidity…Minimum humidity 15 to 25 percent.
* Temperatures…90 to 100.
* Haines Index…Mid-level haines 6.
* Impacts…Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire growth on
any new or existing fires. Extreme fire behavior is possible.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.