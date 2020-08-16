Excessive Heat Warning issued August 16 at 2:11AM PDT until August 18 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 96 to 106

Sunday through Tuesday, peaking Sunday and Monday.

* WHERE…Portions of central, south central and southeast

Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Sunday to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Overnight and early morning temperatures

will be very mild that will make it difficult to find relief

from the heat, even after sunset.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.