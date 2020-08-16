Heat Advisory issued August 16 at 2:11AM PDT until August 18 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Temperatures 90 to 102 expected, peaking on Sunday.
* WHERE…In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains and East
Slopes of the Washington Cascades. In Oregon, Grande Ronde
Valley, Wallowa County, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and
Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Sunday to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hottest at lower elevations. Overnight
and early morning temperatures will also be quite mild that
will make it difficult to find relief from the heat, even
after sunset.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.