Red Flag Warning issued August 16 at 10:39PM PDT until August 16 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
…SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH FREQUENT LIGHTNING EXPECTED AGAIN
ON MONDAY AND TUESDAY ACROSS CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OREGON…
.Hot and dry conditions will continue through the week. Storms
will continue to develop in the afternoons on Monday and Tuesday
across central and northeast Oregon. Frequent lightning and gusty
strong winds are expected with storms.
The threat of thunderstorms with abundant lightning has ended for
these zones and therefore the Red Flag Warning will expire at 11
PM PDT.