Red Flag Warning issued August 16 at 10:39PM PDT until August 18 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
…SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH FREQUENT LIGHTNING EXPECTED AGAIN
ON MONDAY AND TUESDAY ACROSS CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OREGON…
.Hot and dry conditions will continue through the week. Storms
will continue to develop in the afternoons on Monday and Tuesday
across central and northeast Oregon. Frequent lightning and gusty
strong winds are expected with storms.
* AFFECTED AREA…In ORZ611…Fire weather zone 611. In ORZ640…
Fire weather zone 640. In ORZ642…Fire weather zone 642. In
ORZ643…Fire weather zone 643. In ORZ644…Fire weather zone
644. In ORZ645…Fire weather zone 645.
* TIMING…Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected to
spread across the area again on Monday and Tuesday afternoons.
* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY…LAL 3-4 with possibly 6.
* PRECIPITATION…Locations under storm cores may receive a tenth
to a quarter inch of rain. Most other locations will have very
light amounts.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Gusty to very strong convective winds are possible with
storms.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.