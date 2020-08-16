Red Flag Warning issued August 16 at 2:22PM PDT until August 16 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
…SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH FREQUENT LIGHTNING THIS AFTERNOON
AND EVENING ACROSS CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OREGON…
.Hot and dry conditions continue through the week. Storms are
developing and will continue to increase in coverage across
central Oregon, meanwhile additional isolated storms are expected
to develop/move in late today across north central and northeast
OR. Frequent lightning and gusty strong winds are expected with
storms. Storms are anticipated to decay while reaching the OR/WA
border, though strong outflow is possible. Additional rounds of
isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms are expected across
parts of the central Cascades to the Central OR and northeast
mountains Monday and Tuesday.
* AFFECTED AREA…In ORZ641…Fire weather zone 641. In
ORZ610…Fire weather zone 610. In ORZ639…Fire weather zone
639.
* TIMING…Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms are
expected to develop and spread north starting late this
afternoon and evening.
* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY…LAL 3.
* PRECIPITATION…Locations under storm cores may receive a
tenth to a quarter inch. Most locations will see light
amounts.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Gusty to very strong convective winds are possible with
storms.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.