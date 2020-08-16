Red Flag Warning issued August 16 at 2:22PM PDT until August 18 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH FREQUENT LIGHTNING THIS AFTERNOON

AND EVENING ACROSS CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OREGON…

.Hot and dry conditions continue through the week. Storms are

developing and will continue to increase in coverage across

central Oregon, meanwhile additional isolated storms are expected

to develop/move in late today across north central and northeast

OR. Frequent lightning and gusty strong winds are expected with

storms. Storms are anticipated to decay while reaching the OR/WA

border, though strong outflow is possible. Additional rounds of

isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms are expected across

parts of the central Cascades to the Central OR and northeast

mountains Monday and Tuesday.

* AFFECTED AREA…In ORZ611…Fire weather zone 611. In ORZ640…

Fire weather zone 640. In ORZ642…Fire weather zone 642. In

ORZ643…Fire weather zone 643. In ORZ644…Fire weather zone

644. In ORZ645…Fire weather zone 645.

* TIMING…Isolated to scattered thunderstorms expected to

spreading across the area this afternoon with storms continuing

through the evening. Additional isolated to widely scattered

storms are expected Monday and Tuesday afternoon and evening.

* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY…LAL 3 and 4 with greatest lightning

activity expected today.

* PRECIPITATION…Locations under storm cores may receive a

tenth to a quarter inch. Most other locations will have light

amounts.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Gusty to very strong convective winds are possible with

storms.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.