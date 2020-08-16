Red Flag Warning issued August 16 at 2:44AM PDT until August 16 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING…

.A weak disturbance moving across the region today will combine

with hot temperatures and increasing moisture to bring

thunderstorms to central and northeast Oregon.

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag

Warning for thunderstorms, which is in effect from 1 PM this

afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no

longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 610 East Slopes of Central

Oregon Cascades, Fire Weather Zone 611 Deschutes National Forest

-minus Sisters Ranger District, Fire Weather Zone 639 East

Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, Fire Weather Zone 640

Central Mountains of Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 642 Southern

Blue and Strawberry Mountains and Fire Weather Zone 644 Central

Blue Mountains.

* TIMING…Thunderstorms expected to develop over the southern

zones around 2-4 pm and spread north during the late afternoon

and evening.

* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY…LAL 3.

* PRECIPITATION…Locations under storm cores may receive a tenth

to a quarter inch. Most other locations will have light amounts.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Brief gusty winds of 20-35 mph are likely in

vicinity of thunderstorms.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.