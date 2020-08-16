Red Flag Warning issued August 16 at 2:44AM PDT until August 16 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
…SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING…
.A weak disturbance moving across the region today will combine
with hot temperatures and increasing moisture to bring
thunderstorms to central and northeast Oregon.
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for thunderstorms, which is in effect from 1 PM this
afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no
longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, Fire Weather Zone 611 Deschutes National Forest
-minus Sisters Ranger District, Fire Weather Zone 639 East
Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, Fire Weather Zone 640
Central Mountains of Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 642 Southern
Blue and Strawberry Mountains and Fire Weather Zone 644 Central
Blue Mountains.
* TIMING…Thunderstorms expected to develop over the southern
zones around 2-4 pm and spread north during the late afternoon
and evening.
* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY…LAL 3.
* PRECIPITATION…Locations under storm cores may receive a tenth
to a quarter inch. Most other locations will have light amounts.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Brief gusty winds of 20-35 mph are likely in
vicinity of thunderstorms.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
