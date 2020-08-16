Red Flag Warning issued August 16 at 9:34AM PDT until August 16 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH FREQUENT LIGHTNING LIKELY THIS

AFTERNOON AND EVENING…

.Scattered thunderstorms with frequent lightning and gusty strong

winds are expected to evolve across Central OR north and east into

the OR Basin and along parts of the northeast mountains today.

The greatest areal coverage of storms will be across central and

north central OR with storm LALs of 4 anticipated. Moreover,

additional rounds of isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms

are anticipated from across parts of Deschutes county into the

Central OR and northeast mountains Monday and Tuesday. As such a

Red Flag warning was extended in time for those areas.

* AFFECTED AREA…In ORZ610…Fire weather zone 610.In ORZ639…

Fire weather zone 639.

* TIMING…Thunderstorms expected to develop over the southern

zones around 2-4 pm today spreading late this afternoon and

evening.

* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY…LAL 3 and 4.

* PRECIPITATION…Locations under storm cores may receive a

tenth to a quarter inch. Most other locations will have light

amounts.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Gusty to very strong convective winds are possible with storms

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.