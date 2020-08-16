Red Flag Warning issued August 16 at 9:34AM PDT until August 18 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
…SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH FREQUENT LIGHTNING LIKELY THIS
AFTERNOON AND EVENING…
.Scattered thunderstorms with frequent lightning and gusty strong
winds are expected to evolve across Central OR north and east into
the OR Basin and along parts of the northeast mountains today.
The greatest areal coverage of storms will be across central and
north central OR with storm LALs of 4 anticipated. Moreover,
additional rounds of isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms
are anticipated from across parts of Deschutes county into the
Central OR and northeast mountains Monday and Tuesday. As such a
Red Flag warning was extended in time for those areas.
* AFFECTED AREA…In ORZ611…Fire weather zone 611.In ORZ640…
Fire weather zone 640.In ORZ642…Fire weather zone 642.In
ORZ644…Fire weather zone 644.
* TIMING…Thunderstorms expected to develop over the southern
zones around 2-4 pm today spreading late this afternoon and
evening. Additional isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms
are expected Monday and Tuesday afternoon and evening.
* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY…LAL 3 and 4 with greatest lightning
activity expected today.
* PRECIPITATION…Locations under storm cores may receive a
tenth to a quarter inch. Most other locations will have light
amounts.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Gusty to very strong convective winds are possible with storms.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.