Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 4:43PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
At 442 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
southeastern Warm Springs Reservation, or 10 miles northwest of
Madras, moving north at 30 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Madras, Maupin, Grass Valley, Antelope, Shaniko, Ashwood, Warm
Springs Reservation, Kent, Wamic, Warm Springs, Tygh Valley,
Wapinitia, Gateway, Pine Grove, South Junction, Willowdale and
Simnasho.
Comments