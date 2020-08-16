Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 4:43PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

At 442 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

southeastern Warm Springs Reservation, or 10 miles northwest of

Madras, moving north at 30 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Madras, Maupin, Grass Valley, Antelope, Shaniko, Ashwood, Warm

Springs Reservation, Kent, Wamic, Warm Springs, Tygh Valley,

Wapinitia, Gateway, Pine Grove, South Junction, Willowdale and

Simnasho.