Red Flag Warning issued August 17 at 1:31PM PDT until August 18 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
…SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH FREQUENT LIGHTNING EXPECTED
OVERNIGHT AND TUESDAY ACROSS CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OREGON…
.Hot and dry conditions will continue through mid week. Storms
will continue to develop through the evening across central and
northeast Oregon with frequent lightning and gusty winds
expected. More storms are expected Tuesday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 611 Deschutes National
Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District, Fire Weather Zone 640
Central Mountains of Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 642 Southern
Blue and Strawberry Mountains, Fire Weather Zone 643 Northern
Blue Mountains of Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 644 Central Blue
Mountains and Fire Weather Zone 645 Wallowa District.
* TIMING…Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop across
the area through the evening and overnight. More storms expected
on Tuesday.
* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY…LAL 3-4.
* PRECIPITATION…Locations under storm cores may receive a
tenth to a quarter inch of rain. Most other locations will
have very light amounts.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Gusty to very strong convective winds are possible with
storms.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.