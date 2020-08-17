Red Flag Warning issued August 17 at 9:27PM PDT until August 18 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
…SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH FREQUENT LIGHTNING EXPECTED
ON TUESDAY ACROSS CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OREGON…
.Hot and dry conditions will continue through mid week. Storms
will develop again on Tuesday afternoon and evening across
central and northeast Oregon with frequent lightning and gusty
winds expected.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 611 Deschutes National
Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District, Fire Weather Zone 640
Central Mountains of Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 642 Southern
Blue and Strawberry Mountains, Fire Weather Zone 643 Northern
Blue Mountains of Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 644 Central Blue
Mountains and Fire Weather Zone 645 Wallowa District.
* TIMING…Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop again
on Tuesday afternoon and evening across the area.
* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY…LAL 3-4…possibly 6.
* PRECIPITATION…Locations under storm cores may receive a
tenth to a quarter inch of rain. Most other locations will
have very light amounts.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Gusty to very strong convective outflow winds are possible with
storms.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.