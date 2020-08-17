Red Flag Warning issued August 17 at 9:27PM PDT until August 18 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH FREQUENT LIGHTNING EXPECTED

ON TUESDAY ACROSS CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OREGON…

.Hot and dry conditions will continue through mid week. Storms

will develop again on Tuesday afternoon and evening across

central and northeast Oregon with frequent lightning and gusty

winds expected.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 611 Deschutes National

Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District, Fire Weather Zone 640

Central Mountains of Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 642 Southern

Blue and Strawberry Mountains, Fire Weather Zone 643 Northern

Blue Mountains of Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 644 Central Blue

Mountains and Fire Weather Zone 645 Wallowa District.

* TIMING…Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop again

on Tuesday afternoon and evening across the area.

* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY…LAL 3-4…possibly 6.

* PRECIPITATION…Locations under storm cores may receive a

tenth to a quarter inch of rain. Most other locations will

have very light amounts.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Gusty to very strong convective outflow winds are possible with

storms.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.