Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 12:13PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

At 1210 PM PDT, outflow wind gusts from showers and thunderstorms

were occuring in northern Modoc, Lake, southeastern Klamath County

with observed wind gusts of 35 to 55 mph.

Wind gusts 40 to 55 mph are possible as this outflow continues to

move outward from the shower and thunderstorm activity causing it.

Locations impacted include…

Alturas, Lakeview, Lake City, Paisley, Cave Lake Campground, Twin

Spring Recreation Site, Cedar Pass Campground, Quartz Mountain Snow

Park, Beatty, Campbell And Dead Horse Lakes, North Fork Sprague River

Trailhead, Chewaucan Crossing Trailhead, Lofton Reservoir Campground,

Government Harvey Pass, Camas Snow Park, Vee Lake Trailhead, Cox

Pass, Lookout Rock Trailhead, Barnes Valley At Gerber Resevoir and

Sprague River Park.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 31 in Oregon between mile markers 67 and 157.

Highway 299 in California between mile markers 30 and 57.

US 395 in California between mile markers 18 and 61.

Klamath-Lakeview Highway 140 in Oregon between mile markers 33 and

96.

Warner Highway 140 in Oregon between mile markers 1 and 62.

US 395 in Oregon between mile markers 35 and 90.

Highway 139 in Modoc County California between mile markers 24 and

44.