Excessive Heat Warning issued August 18 at 3:45AM PDT until August 18 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 102.
* WHERE…Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Morning temperatures will be very mild and
will make it difficult to find relief from the heat.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.