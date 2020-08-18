Red Flag Warning issued August 18 at 1:38PM PDT until August 18 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
…SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH FREQUENT LIGHTNING EXPECTED THIS
EVENING ACROSS CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OREGON AND THEN AGAIN
WEDNESDAY OVER NORTHEAST OREGON…
.Hot and dry conditions will continue through mid week. Storms
will develop again this afternoon and evening across central and
northeast Oregon with frequent lightning and gusty winds expected.
* AFFECTED AREA…In ORZ611…Fire weather zone 611.In ORZ640…
Fire weather zone 640.In ORZ643…Fire weather zone 643.
* TIMING…Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected to
develop this afternoon and evening across the area.
* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY…LAL 3-4 6.
* PRECIPITATION…Locations under storm cores may receive a
tenth to a quarter inch of rain. Most other locations will
have very light amounts.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Gusty to very strong convective outflow winds are possible
with storms.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.