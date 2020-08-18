Red Flag Warning issued August 18 at 4:01AM PDT until August 18 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
…SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH FREQUENT LIGHTNING EXPECTED ON
TUESDAY ACROSS CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OREGON…
.Hot and dry conditions will continue through mid week. Storms
will develop again on Tuesday afternoon and evening across
central and northeast Oregon with frequent lightning and gusty
winds expected.
* AFFECTED AREA…In ORZ611…Fire weather zone 611.In ORZ640…
Fire weather zone 640.In ORZ642…Fire weather zone 642.In
ORZ643…Fire weather zone 643.In ORZ644…Fire weather zone
644.In ORZ645…Fire weather zone 645.
* TIMING…Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop
again on Tuesday afternoon and evening across the area.
* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY…LAL 3-4…possibly 6.
* PRECIPITATION…Locations under storm cores may receive a
tenth to a quarter inch of rain. Most other locations will
have very light amounts.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Gusty to very strong convective outflow winds are possible
with storms.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.