Red Flag Warning issued August 18 at 4:01AM PDT until August 18 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH FREQUENT LIGHTNING EXPECTED ON

TUESDAY ACROSS CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OREGON…

.Hot and dry conditions will continue through mid week. Storms

will develop again on Tuesday afternoon and evening across

central and northeast Oregon with frequent lightning and gusty

winds expected.

* AFFECTED AREA…In ORZ611…Fire weather zone 611.In ORZ640…

Fire weather zone 640.In ORZ642…Fire weather zone 642.In

ORZ643…Fire weather zone 643.In ORZ644…Fire weather zone

644.In ORZ645…Fire weather zone 645.

* TIMING…Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop

again on Tuesday afternoon and evening across the area.

* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY…LAL 3-4…possibly 6.

* PRECIPITATION…Locations under storm cores may receive a

tenth to a quarter inch of rain. Most other locations will

have very light amounts.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Gusty to very strong convective outflow winds are possible

with storms.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.