Alerts

At 943 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles northwest of Antone, or 12 miles east of Mitchell, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm, along

with brief heavy rain, small hail and frequent lightning.

Locations impacted include…

Spray, Antone, Kimberly and Service Creek.