Special Weather Statement issued August 23 at 2:45PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

Smoke will continue to impact portions of the Cascades and East

Side Valleys, including at Klamath Falls, Chemult, Crescent, and

Crater Lake. Winds will continue to push smoke into these areas

overnight into tomorrow morning. This may create issues for

everyone, but especially those sensitive to smoke.

* Please stay inside if possible.

* Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

* Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest

levels.

* Use Hhigh efficiency particulate (HEPA) air filters.

* If you have heart disease, lung disease, or asthma, follow your

health care provider’s advice.

The smoke is forecast to continue through tomorrow. Please keep an

eye on the forecast and the Air Quality Index on the DEQ website.