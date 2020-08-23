Special Weather Statement issued August 23 at 2:45PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
Smoke will continue to impact portions of the Cascades and East
Side Valleys, including at Klamath Falls, Chemult, Crescent, and
Crater Lake. Winds will continue to push smoke into these areas
overnight into tomorrow morning. This may create issues for
everyone, but especially those sensitive to smoke.
* Please stay inside if possible.
* Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.
* Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest
levels.
* Use Hhigh efficiency particulate (HEPA) air filters.
* If you have heart disease, lung disease, or asthma, follow your
health care provider’s advice.
The smoke is forecast to continue through tomorrow. Please keep an
eye on the forecast and the Air Quality Index on the DEQ website.
