Red Flag Warning issued August 24 at 2:59PM PDT until August 25 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
…ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING AND
GUSTY OUTFLOWS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING ACROSS EASTERN
AND NORTHEAST OREGON…
.Isolated storms will develop later this afternoon and evening
across eastern Oregon. These storms can produce gusty outflows and
abundant lightning as they pass over the higher terrain. Scattered
storms will once again develop Tuesday afternoon over the higher
elevations of eastern Oregon with abundant lightning and gusty
winds expected.
* AFFECTED AREA…In ORZ611…Fire weather zone 611.In ORZ640…
Fire weather zone 640.In ORZ642…Fire weather zone 642.In
ORZ643…Fire weather zone 643.In ORZ644…Fire weather zone
644.In ORZ645…Fire weather zone 645.In WAZ643…Fire weather
zone 643.In WAZ645…Fire weather zone 645.
* TIMING…Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon
over central and northeast Oregon. These could continue
through the evening. Additional storms are possible on
Tuesday.
* WIND…Outflow winds in vicinity of thunderstorms could reach
20-40 mph.
* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY…2-3
* PRECIPITATION…Locations under storm cores may receive a
tenth to a quarter inch of rain. Most other locations will
receive very light amounts.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.