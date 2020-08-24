Red Flag Warning issued August 24 at 2:59PM PDT until August 25 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING AND

GUSTY OUTFLOWS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING ACROSS EASTERN

AND NORTHEAST OREGON…

.Isolated storms will develop later this afternoon and evening

across eastern Oregon. These storms can produce gusty outflows and

abundant lightning as they pass over the higher terrain. Scattered

storms will once again develop Tuesday afternoon over the higher

elevations of eastern Oregon with abundant lightning and gusty

winds expected.

* AFFECTED AREA…In ORZ611…Fire weather zone 611.In ORZ640…

Fire weather zone 640.In ORZ642…Fire weather zone 642.In

ORZ643…Fire weather zone 643.In ORZ644…Fire weather zone

644.In ORZ645…Fire weather zone 645.In WAZ643…Fire weather

zone 643.In WAZ645…Fire weather zone 645.

* TIMING…Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon

over central and northeast Oregon. These could continue

through the evening. Additional storms are possible on

Tuesday.

* WIND…Outflow winds in vicinity of thunderstorms could reach

20-40 mph.

* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY…2-3

* PRECIPITATION…Locations under storm cores may receive a

tenth to a quarter inch of rain. Most other locations will

receive very light amounts.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.