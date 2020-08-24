Red Flag Warning issued August 24 at 3:06AM PDT until August 25 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon today to
11 PM PDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 611 Deschutes National
Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District, Fire Weather Zone 640
Central Mountains of Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 642 Southern
Blue and Strawberry Mountains, Fire Weather Zone 643 Northern
Blue Mountains of Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 643 Blue Mountains
of Washington, Fire Weather Zone 644 Central Blue Mountains,
Fire Weather Zone 645 Wallowa District and Fire Weather Zone
645 Asotin County.
* TIMING…Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon
over central and northeast Oregon. These could continue through
the evening. Additional storms are possible on Tuesday.
* WIND…Outflow winds in vicinity of thunderstorms could reach
20-40 mph.
* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY…2-3
* PRECIPITATION…Locations under storm cores may receive a
tenth to a quarter inch of rain. Most other locations will
receive very light amounts.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
