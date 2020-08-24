Red Flag Warning issued August 24 at 3:06AM PDT until August 25 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag

Warning for thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon today to

11 PM PDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 611 Deschutes National

Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District, Fire Weather Zone 640

Central Mountains of Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 642 Southern

Blue and Strawberry Mountains, Fire Weather Zone 643 Northern

Blue Mountains of Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 643 Blue Mountains

of Washington, Fire Weather Zone 644 Central Blue Mountains,

Fire Weather Zone 645 Wallowa District and Fire Weather Zone

645 Asotin County.

* TIMING…Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon

over central and northeast Oregon. These could continue through

the evening. Additional storms are possible on Tuesday.

* WIND…Outflow winds in vicinity of thunderstorms could reach

20-40 mph.

* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY…2-3

* PRECIPITATION…Locations under storm cores may receive a

tenth to a quarter inch of rain. Most other locations will

receive very light amounts.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.