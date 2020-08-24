Red Flag Warning issued August 24 at 8:36PM PDT until August 25 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
…ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TOMORROW
ACROSS NORTHEAST MOUNTAINS AND PARTS OF CENTRAL OREGON…
.Isolated to scattered storms capable of abundant lightning are
possible across the northeast mountains and parts of central
Oregon tomorrow. The primary window for storms to develop is in
the afternoon and evening with storms moving northeastward in
time. Gusty winds with little rainfall are expected with any
thunderstorm.
* AFFECTED AREA…In ORZ611…Fire weather zone 611. In ORZ640…
Fire weather zone 640. In ORZ642…Fire weather zone 642. In
ORZ643…Fire weather zone 643. In ORZ644…Fire weather zone
644. In ORZ645…Fire weather zone 645. In WAZ643…Fire
weather zone 643. In WAZ645…Fire weather zone 645.
* TIMING…Thunderstorms are expected to develop tomorrow
afternoon and evening over parts of central and northeast
Oregon.
* WIND…Outflow winds in vicinity of thunderstorms could reach 20
to 40 mph.
* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY…2-3
* PRECIPITATION…Locations under storm cores may receive a
tenth to a quarter inch of rain. Most other locations will
receive very light amounts.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.