Red Flag Warning issued August 24 at 8:36PM PDT until August 25 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TOMORROW

ACROSS NORTHEAST MOUNTAINS AND PARTS OF CENTRAL OREGON…

.Isolated to scattered storms capable of abundant lightning are

possible across the northeast mountains and parts of central

Oregon tomorrow. The primary window for storms to develop is in

the afternoon and evening with storms moving northeastward in

time. Gusty winds with little rainfall are expected with any

thunderstorm.

* AFFECTED AREA…In ORZ611…Fire weather zone 611. In ORZ640…

Fire weather zone 640. In ORZ642…Fire weather zone 642. In

ORZ643…Fire weather zone 643. In ORZ644…Fire weather zone

644. In ORZ645…Fire weather zone 645. In WAZ643…Fire

weather zone 643. In WAZ645…Fire weather zone 645.

* TIMING…Thunderstorms are expected to develop tomorrow

afternoon and evening over parts of central and northeast

Oregon.

* WIND…Outflow winds in vicinity of thunderstorms could reach 20

to 40 mph.

* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY…2-3

* PRECIPITATION…Locations under storm cores may receive a

tenth to a quarter inch of rain. Most other locations will

receive very light amounts.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.