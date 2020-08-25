Red Flag Warning issued August 25 at 1:55PM PDT until August 25 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE THROUGH THIS

EVENING…

* AFFECTED AREA…In ORZ640… Fire weather zone 640. In

ORZ642…Fire weather zone 642. In ORZ643…Fire weather zone

643. In ORZ644…Fire weather zone 644. In ORZ645…Fire weather

zone 645. In WAZ643…Fire weather zone 643. In WAZ645…Fire

weather zone 645.

* TIMING…Thunderstorms remain possible through this evening.

* WIND…Outflow winds in vicinity of thunderstorms could reach

30 to 40 mph.

* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY…2-3

* PRECIPITATION…Locations under storm cores may receive a

tenth to a quarter inch of rain. Most other locations will

receive very light amounts.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.