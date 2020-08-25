Red Flag Warning issued August 25 at 1:55PM PDT until August 25 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
…ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE THROUGH THIS
EVENING…
* AFFECTED AREA…In ORZ640… Fire weather zone 640. In
ORZ642…Fire weather zone 642. In ORZ643…Fire weather zone
643. In ORZ644…Fire weather zone 644. In ORZ645…Fire weather
zone 645. In WAZ643…Fire weather zone 643. In WAZ645…Fire
weather zone 645.
* TIMING…Thunderstorms remain possible through this evening.
* WIND…Outflow winds in vicinity of thunderstorms could reach
30 to 40 mph.
* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY…2-3
* PRECIPITATION…Locations under storm cores may receive a
tenth to a quarter inch of rain. Most other locations will
receive very light amounts.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.