Red Flag Warning issued August 25 at 4:34AM PDT until August 25 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TODAY ACROSS

THE NORTHEAST MOUNTAINS AND PARTS OF CENTRAL OREGON…AND EXTREME

SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON…

.Isolated to scattered storms capable of abundant lightning

and gusty outflow winds are expected today. The first round of

storms will be during the morning hours. Scattered thunderstorms

will redevelop this afternoon and continue into the early to mid

evening before ending.

* AFFECTED AREA…In ORZ611…Fire weather zone 611. In ORZ640…

Fire weather zone 640. In ORZ642…Fire weather zone 642. In

ORZ643…Fire weather zone 643. In ORZ644…Fire weather zone

644. In ORZ645…Fire weather zone 645. In WAZ643…Fire

weather zone 643. In WAZ645…Fire weather zone 645.

* TIMING…Thunderstorms are expected to spread across the area

this morning with additional storms developing this afternoon

before ending this evening.

* WIND…Outflow winds in vicinity of thunderstorms could reach 30

to 40 mph.

* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY…2-3

* PRECIPITATION…Locations under storm cores may receive a

tenth to a quarter inch of rain. Most other locations will

receive very light amounts.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.