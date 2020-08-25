Red Flag Warning issued August 25 at 4:34AM PDT until August 25 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
…ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TODAY ACROSS
THE NORTHEAST MOUNTAINS AND PARTS OF CENTRAL OREGON…AND EXTREME
SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON…
.Isolated to scattered storms capable of abundant lightning
and gusty outflow winds are expected today. The first round of
storms will be during the morning hours. Scattered thunderstorms
will redevelop this afternoon and continue into the early to mid
evening before ending.
* AFFECTED AREA…In ORZ611…Fire weather zone 611. In ORZ640…
Fire weather zone 640. In ORZ642…Fire weather zone 642. In
ORZ643…Fire weather zone 643. In ORZ644…Fire weather zone
644. In ORZ645…Fire weather zone 645. In WAZ643…Fire
weather zone 643. In WAZ645…Fire weather zone 645.
* TIMING…Thunderstorms are expected to spread across the area
this morning with additional storms developing this afternoon
before ending this evening.
* WIND…Outflow winds in vicinity of thunderstorms could reach 30
to 40 mph.
* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY…2-3
* PRECIPITATION…Locations under storm cores may receive a
tenth to a quarter inch of rain. Most other locations will
receive very light amounts.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.