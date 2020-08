Alerts

At 735 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Silver Lake, or 40 miles southeast of La Pine, moving northeast at

25 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Silver Creek Marsh Campground, Fort Rock, Crack In The Ground and

Silver Lake.

This includes Highway 31 in Oregon between mile markers 34 and 54.