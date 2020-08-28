Red Flag Warning issued August 28 at 1:19PM PDT until August 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES FOR FIRE ZONES

* AFFECTED AREAS…Fire Weather Zone 610 East Slopes of the

Central Oregon Cascades, Fire Weather Zone 639 East Slopes of

the Southern Washington Cascades, Fire Weather Zone 640

Central Mountains of Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 641 Lower

Columbia Basin of Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 641 Lower Columbia

Basin of Washington, Fire Weather Zone 675 Eastern Washington

Southern Columbia Basin and Fire Weather Zone 681 Yakama

Alpine District.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph and 45 mph

possible in portions of the Columbia Basin and Gorge.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum afternoon humidities of 10 to 20

percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.