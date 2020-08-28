Red Flag Warning issued August 28 at 1:19PM PDT until August 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES FOR FIRE ZONES
* AFFECTED AREAS…Fire Weather Zone 610 East Slopes of the
Central Oregon Cascades, Fire Weather Zone 639 East Slopes of
the Southern Washington Cascades, Fire Weather Zone 640
Central Mountains of Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 641 Lower
Columbia Basin of Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 641 Lower Columbia
Basin of Washington, Fire Weather Zone 675 Eastern Washington
Southern Columbia Basin and Fire Weather Zone 681 Yakama
Alpine District.
* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph and 45 mph
possible in portions of the Columbia Basin and Gorge.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum afternoon humidities of 10 to 20
percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.