Red Flag Warning issued August 28 at 2:29AM PDT until August 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES FOR FIRE ZONES
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM to 11 PM PDT Saturday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREAS…Fire Weather Zone 610 East Slopes of the
Central Oregon Cascades, Fire Weather Zone 639 East Slopes of
the Southern Washington Cascades, Fire Weather Zone 640 Central
Mountains of Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 641 Lower Columbia Basin
of Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Washington, Fire Weather Zone 675 Eastern Washington Southern
Columbia Basin and Fire Weather Zone 681 Yakama Alpine District.
* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph and 45 mph
possible in portions of the Columbia Basin and Gorge.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum afternoon humidities of 10 to 20
percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
