Red Flag Warning issued August 28 at 2:29AM PDT until August 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING

FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES FOR FIRE ZONES

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM to 11 PM PDT Saturday. The

Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREAS…Fire Weather Zone 610 East Slopes of the

Central Oregon Cascades, Fire Weather Zone 639 East Slopes of

the Southern Washington Cascades, Fire Weather Zone 640 Central

Mountains of Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 641 Lower Columbia Basin

of Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 641 Lower Columbia Basin of

Washington, Fire Weather Zone 675 Eastern Washington Southern

Columbia Basin and Fire Weather Zone 681 Yakama Alpine District.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph and 45 mph

possible in portions of the Columbia Basin and Gorge.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum afternoon humidities of 10 to 20

percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.