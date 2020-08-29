Red Flag Warning issued August 29 at 3:43PM PDT until August 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES FOR FIRE ZONES OR610, OR639,
OR640, OR641, WA641, WA675, WA639, AND WA681…
.A dry cold front has moved through the region with gusty winds.
This coupled with warm temperatures, and very low humidities will
promote increased wildfire spread potential through evening.
* AFFECTED AREAS…Fire Weather Zone 610 East Slopes of the
Central Oregon Cascades, Fire Weather Zone 639 East Slopes of
the Southern Washington Cascades, Fire Weather Zone 640
Central Mountains of Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 641 Lower
Columbia Basin of Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 641 Lower Columbia
Basin of Washington, Fire Weather Zone 675 Eastern Washington
Southern Columbia Basin and Fire Weather Zone 681 Yakama
Alpine District.
* WINDS…Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum of 10-24 percent this afternoon and
early evening. Humidity increasing after sunset.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are occurring now. A combination of strong winds…low relative
humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire
behavior.