Red Flag Warning issued August 29 at 3:43PM PDT until August 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES FOR FIRE ZONES OR610, OR639,

OR640, OR641, WA641, WA675, WA639, AND WA681…

.A dry cold front has moved through the region with gusty winds.

This coupled with warm temperatures, and very low humidities will

promote increased wildfire spread potential through evening.

* AFFECTED AREAS…Fire Weather Zone 610 East Slopes of the

Central Oregon Cascades, Fire Weather Zone 639 East Slopes of

the Southern Washington Cascades, Fire Weather Zone 640

Central Mountains of Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 641 Lower

Columbia Basin of Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 641 Lower Columbia

Basin of Washington, Fire Weather Zone 675 Eastern Washington

Southern Columbia Basin and Fire Weather Zone 681 Yakama

Alpine District.

* WINDS…Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum of 10-24 percent this afternoon and

early evening. Humidity increasing after sunset.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are occurring now. A combination of strong winds…low relative

humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire

behavior.