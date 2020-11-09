Winter Weather Advisory issued November 9 at 2:38PM PST until November 11 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 6 to 12 inches
for elevations above 3000 feet.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is expected to occur
early Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
