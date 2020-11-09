Winter Weather Advisory issued November 9 at 2:38PM PST until November 11 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 6 to 12 inches

for elevations above 3000 feet.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is expected to occur

early Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.