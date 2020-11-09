Winter Weather Advisory issued November 9 at 9:16PM PST until November 11 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 6 to 12 inches

for elevations above 3000 feet.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Tonight through 10 am Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times, with slick,

snow covered roadways and low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will continue at times the end of this

week, with significant snowfall possible Thursday night into

Friday.

