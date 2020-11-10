Special Weather Statement issued November 10 at 5:49AM PST by NWS Portland OR
A deepening low pressure system has the potential to produce
hazardous weather across southwest Washington and northwest Oregon
late in the week. Details in the strength and timing of this
system may change over the next few days, but there is growing
confidence that this storm is capable of producing strong winds
along the coast and inland this Friday. These winds could down
trees, disrupt power, challenge drivers of large vehicles, and
possibly damage or move unsecured property.
Very large surf is expected along the south Washington and Oregon
beaches that could cause strong rip currents, dangerous sneaker
waves, beach erosion, and move large logs. This surf paired with
high tides may also result in coastal flooding with ocean water
possibly spilling onto coastal highways and roads, are into low-
lying areas near the beaches.
Rain and Cascade snow is also expected with this storm. The rain
does not look particularly hazardous at this time, but heavy snow
or blowing snow may result in dangerous driving across the
Cascade passes.
There is uncertainty in the details of the wind, surf, and
precipitation, and the forecast is likely to change as this event
nears. Visit www.weather.gov/portland for forecast updates from
the National Weather Service
