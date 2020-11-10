Special Weather Statement issued November 10 at 5:49AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

A deepening low pressure system has the potential to produce

hazardous weather across southwest Washington and northwest Oregon

late in the week. Details in the strength and timing of this

system may change over the next few days, but there is growing

confidence that this storm is capable of producing strong winds

along the coast and inland this Friday. These winds could down

trees, disrupt power, challenge drivers of large vehicles, and

possibly damage or move unsecured property.

Very large surf is expected along the south Washington and Oregon

beaches that could cause strong rip currents, dangerous sneaker

waves, beach erosion, and move large logs. This surf paired with

high tides may also result in coastal flooding with ocean water

possibly spilling onto coastal highways and roads, are into low-

lying areas near the beaches.

Rain and Cascade snow is also expected with this storm. The rain

does not look particularly hazardous at this time, but heavy snow

or blowing snow may result in dangerous driving across the

Cascade passes.

There is uncertainty in the details of the wind, surf, and

precipitation, and the forecast is likely to change as this event

nears. Visit www.weather.gov/portland for forecast updates from

the National Weather Service