Winter Weather Advisory issued November 10 at 3:38PM PST until November 11 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 6 to 12 inches

for elevations above 3000 feet.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Through 10 am Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times, with slick,

snow covered roadways and low visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.