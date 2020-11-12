High Wind Warning issued November 12 at 2:18AM PST until November 13 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE…The mountains of Northern and Eastern Klamath County
and Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County,
but also Highway 31 from Paisley northward to both Summer Lake
and Silver Lake. The Warner Mountains in Eastern Modoc,
including Highway 299 near Cedar Pass. This also includes areas
east of Newell in northwest Modoc County.
* WHEN…From 7 AM to 10 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially in high profile
vehicles. Damaging winds can blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Dangerous driving conditions are expected. Use
caution if you must drive. Downed trees and power lines are
possible. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
