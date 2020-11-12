Winter Storm Warning issued November 12 at 10:26AM PST until November 14 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…SNOW TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT…
.A weather system Thursday night and another on Friday will bring
snow to the Cascade mountains and Northern Blue Mountains in
Washington and Oregon.
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 10 to 20 inches mainly along the Cascade crest
above 4000 feet. 4 to 10 inches are possible in the lower
elevations around Lapine, Sunriver and Sisters. Winds gusting
as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.