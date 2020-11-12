Winter Storm Warning issued November 12 at 10:26AM PST until November 14 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…SNOW TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT…

.A weather system Thursday night and another on Friday will bring

snow to the Cascade mountains and Northern Blue Mountains in

Washington and Oregon.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 10 to 20 inches mainly along the Cascade crest

above 4000 feet. 4 to 10 inches are possible in the lower

elevations around Lapine, Sunriver and Sisters. Winds gusting

as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.