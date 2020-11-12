Winter Storm Warning issued November 12 at 2:14PM PST until November 14 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…SNOW TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT…

.A weather system arrives tonight and another on Friday with both

bring snow to the Cascade mountains and the eastern mountains of

Oregon and southeast Washington. Some significant snow

accumulations are possible.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 10 to 20 inches mainly along the Cascade

crest above 4000 feet. 4 to 10 inches are possible in the

lower elevations around Lapine, Sunriver and Sisters. Winds

gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.