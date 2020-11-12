Winter Storm Warning issued November 12 at 2:14PM PST until November 14 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…SNOW TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT…
.A weather system arrives tonight and another on Friday with both
bring snow to the Cascade mountains and the eastern mountains of
Oregon and southeast Washington. Some significant snow
accumulations are possible.
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 10 to 20 inches mainly along the Cascade
crest above 4000 feet. 4 to 10 inches are possible in the
lower elevations around Lapine, Sunriver and Sisters. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.