Winter Storm Warning issued November 12 at 2:20PM PST until November 14 at 1:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

…Heavy Snow over the mountains in the Cascades, East Side, and

higher terrain in the Mount Shasta area Friday and Friday night…

.A potent storm system is expected to move into the area Friday

and Friday night. This system is poised to bring heavy snow and

strong winds to elevations above 5000 feet for areas from the

Cascades east. In the Mount Shasta area, heavy snow is also

possible above 4000 feet with moderate snow down to 3000 feet.

Heavy snow combined with strong, gusty winds could cause

significant tree damage and bring whiteout conditions at times.

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning above 5000 feet, heavy snow

expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds

gusting as high as 60 to 70 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory

below 5000 feet, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up

to 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting around 35 to 55 mph.

* WHERE…For the Winter Storm Warning, mainly the higher terrain

of Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Southwestern Lake

County, including Bly Mountain, Warner Mountain and Quartz

Mountain passes, but also near Chemult along Highway 97. For the

Winter Weather Advisory, the rest of Highway 97 in Northern

Klamath County, but also areas of Highway 140 east of Klamath

falls, Beatty, Bly and Lakeview.

* WHEN…From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Snow covered roads will cause difficult to very

difficult travel. Widespread blowing snow could significantly

reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the

morning or evening commute. Strong winds and heavy snow could

reduce visibility and cause tree damage. Blowing snow is

possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will start out at valley floors

Friday mroning, then will gradually rise to 5000 ft during the

day. Snow levels may briefly rise above 5000 feet in the late

afternoon but then will lower to valley floors in the evening.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take

protective action now.