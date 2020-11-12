Winter Storm Warning issued November 12 at 2:40PM PST until November 13 at 8:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 14 to 28 inches. Ridgetop winds could gust as
high as 60 mph, causing blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 8 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel across the Cascade passes, and up to the ski
resort elevations, will be very difficult at times. Gusty winds
and heavy snow may bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels generally 3500 to 4500 feet,
with heaviest snow accumulations at 4500 feet elevation and
above.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.