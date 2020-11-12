Winter Storm Warning issued November 12 at 3:13AM PST until November 14 at 1:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

…Heavy Snow over the mountains in the Cascades, East Side, and

higher terrain in the Mount Shasta area Friday and Friday night…

.A potent storm system is expected to move into the area Friday and

Friday night. This system is poised to bring heavy snow and strong

winds to elevations above 5000 feet for areas from the Cascades

east. Heavy snow is also possible above 4000 feet in the Mount

Shasta area. Heavy snow combined with strong, gusty winds could

cause significant tree damage and bring whiteout conditions at

times.

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning above 5000 feet, heavy snow

expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds

gusting as high as 70 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory below

5000 feet, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 to 6

inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…For the Winter Storm Warning, mainly the higher terrain

of Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Southwestern Lake

County, including Bly Mountain, Warner Mountain and Quartz

Mountain passes, but also near Chemult along Highway 97. For the

Winter Weather Advisory, the rest of Highway 97, but also

Highway 140 at Bly Mountain, Beatty, Bly and Lakeview.

* WHEN…From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Snow covered roads will cause difficult to very

difficult travel. Widespread blowing snow could significantly

reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the

morning or evening commute. Strong winds and heavy snow could

reduce visibility and cause tree damage. Blowing snow is possible.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective

action now.