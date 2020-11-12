Winter Storm Warning issued November 12 at 4:26AM PST until November 13 at 8:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 15 to 30 inches. Ridgetop winds could gust as

high as 60 mph, causing blowing and drifting of snow.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 8 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel across the Cascade passes, and up to the ski

resort elevations, will be very difficult at times. Gusty winds

and heavy snow may bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels generally 3500 to 4500 feet,

with heaviest snow accumulations at 4500 feet elevation and

above.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.